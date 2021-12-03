4 Hands Brewing Company releases Heart & Soul Beer for a good cause

4 Hands Brewing Company is excited to again offer a Heart & Soul beer to benefit SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation.

ST. LOUIS — Enjoy an adult beverage while giving back by picking up 4 Hands Brewing Company’s Heart & Soul beer. This beer directly benefits the SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation and its annual Heart & Soul gala.

At Four Hands Brewing Company, they are passionate about the people that they work with in the community. When they met the team at Cardinal Glennon and heard that their mission was to never turn a child away no matter what the circumstances, it struck a chord with the team at 4 Hands.

They are excited to announce that this is the 3rd year that 4 Hands is creating a limited-edition Heart & Soul Beer that will benefit Cardinal Glennon. Anyone that is interested in supporting Glennon through this beer with Heart & Soul is able to come to the brewery March 12th to pick up a bottle. Proceeds will go directly back to the organization. You can also join the virtual event and buy a ticket to get one of the limited bottles there as well.

The Heart & Soul Gala is happening for the 6th time this year to benefit the Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center at Cardinal Glennon. It is a night to celebrate patients, families, and caregivers. The party will come to you this year as guests will get food, drink, and a special surprise delivered to them at home. There will also be a premiere online auction that goes live two weeks from today, March 12th.

Visit Glennon.org/heartandsoul to purchase a party package and checkout the online auction or make a donation. Visit 4 Hands Brewery to purchase some of their limited-edition Heart & Soul beer.

