4-Hands Brewing creates nostalgic Voltron beer

ST. LOUIS — In 1984, Peter Keefe and Ted Koplar released, their soon to be fan favorite, Voltron. The futuristic cartoon ran 124 episodes in just one year all produced through Koplar's St. Louis-based production company, World Events Productions.
Several people say you either watched Transformers or Voltron and the two collected a strong viewership making them equally as good.
As years have gone by brewers around the country are keeping the Voltron name alive through a new beer flavor inspired by the show. 4 Hands Brewing is in on it too.