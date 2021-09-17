40th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest is happening this weekend

Belleville Oktoberfest is happening today and tomorrow, September 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The 40th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest is here. Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson stopped by Belleville’s Public Square to get a sneak peek.

There will be a Wiener Dog Race and Costume Contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. Registration to participate is $10 and you can register on site on Saturday.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit bellevilleoktorberfest.com.

