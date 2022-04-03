44th Annual Builders St. Louis Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

It takes place at America's Center Convention Complex

ST. LOUIS — The 44th Annual Builders St. Louis Home and Garden Show is back!

Show Me St. Louis reporter Dana DiPiazza was able to get a sneak peek of Missouri’s Largest Home Product Marketplace this morning.

The Home and Garden Show takes place at America’s Center Convention Complex this weekend, March 4 - 6. It runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 – 12, and free for children 5 and under.

Learn more at stlhomeshow.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.