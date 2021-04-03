Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas hosts 4th Annual Bubble Ball for Wishes Sake

This one-of-a-kind fashion show event is taking place to raise money so that even more wishes can come true.

ST. LOUIS — Make-A-Wish is hosting a fashion show like you’ve never seen before – everything will be made with bubble wrap! And this creativity is all for an amazing cause.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since most wishes are typically travel-related, the past year has been difficult for the nonprofit.

This one-of-a-kind fashion show event is taking place to raise money so that even more wishes can come true. The 4th Annual Bubble Ball for Wishes Sake will be in person in Kansas City, as well as virtual. So, anyone can join from anywhere to support Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas Chapter.

The event will include a runway fashion show featuring clothing created by local artists using unusual material.

14-year-old Kyanne Carlgren made bubble wrap gowns inspired by the movie “The Hunger Games” for the 2019 event. This year, she has something different up her sleeve: A Snow White-themed gown that she will unveil at the Bubble Ball.

Registration is required to participate in the silent and live auction, games, and fashion/art voting. Visit bubbleballKC.com to register for free. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and their efforts to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.