5 apps to help you stick to your goals and resolutions

ST. LOUIS — Sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions can be tricky, but the technology we spend so much time on could actually help with that.

Tech Expert Burton Kelso shares 5 apps that will help you stick to your resolutions, whatever they may be.

Here are the apps he recommends:

"1. My Water and Drink Reminder

This a motivational app that helps you daily by reminding you to drink water.

2. Map My Fitness

This app allows you to keep track of your workouts regardless of what type of workout it is. It will also sync with fitness trackers and you can connect with your social media friends to give you motivation.

3. My Fitness Pal

Everyone knows meal planning is important and My Fitness Pal allows you to track your calories and ensure you eat your way to good health.

4. Mint

Take charge of your finances with Mint. This free budget tracker helps manage your money by monitoring all of your online accounts.

5. The Cozi App

Family organization app geared towards kids that allows you to assign chores to specific family members. It also has a family calendar feature and a built-in shopping list."