5-year-old model shares story of her first-hand experience with gun violence

ST. LOUIS — On October of 2020, tragedy struck after gun shots rang . On the receiving end of the bullets was, a then 3-year-old, Lauryn Anderson. Anderson was a victim of road rage gun violence.

Fast forward now to 2023 and, a now 5-year-old, Anderson is thriving better than ever and is turning heads every step of the way. Yes, her survival story is impeccable, but her charisma and stunning looks has attracted millions from coast to coast as Anderson is now a top performing model.