Music, movies, an 80s-themed prom night, and more at 9 Mile Garden

AFFTON, Mo. — Sandwiched between a Jimmy John’s and an AutoZone, you will find a piece of food truck heaven.

9 Mile Garden is located in Affton Plaza in South St. Louis. Bryan Hardesty named it 9 Mile Garden because it is located 9 miles from downtown. “We call it a food truck garden, a place where local and national food trucks can come and have a built-in crowd to feed. A very open space to gather safely, variety of entertainment. Of course, beverages and food. We support over 80 local businesses every day.”

Indoors, you will find a draft-only bar serving products from local breweries and distilleries. Outdoors, you will find the rotating lineup of food trucks – now serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

9 Mile Garden has been open since July 2020. It keeps finding ways to safely gather and entertain in its unique space.

Tuesday night is live comedy, Wednesday and Friday are live music, and Saturday draws a crowd for movie night thanks to the big screen.

There will be an adult prom event coming up on May 22, 2021. It’s an 80s-themed prom night that will include live music, photo booths, ice sculptures, and more.