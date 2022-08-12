x
Show Me St. Louis

A Christmas Story: The Musical performs on Television Plaza

Buddy the Elf once said, 'the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing for all to hear!' Gateway Center for Performing Arts did just that.

The Gateway Center for Performing Arts is thrilled to kick off the holiday season with, “A Christmas Story: The Musical!”

Friday morning, the cast of students ages 8 to 18 joined our Show Me St. Louis team on Television Plaza to share about their upcoming performance.

The non-profit arts organization, located in Webster Groves, is putting on a full scale, professional quality production. The performance is at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. 

The shows are selling out for the weekend of December 9, so the kids shared to “buy tickets soon!” To learn more and buy tickets visit gcpastl.org/tickets.

