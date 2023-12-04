A day in the Life of Miss Missouri

Clare Marie Kuebler was crowned Miss Missouri 2022 last June. The St. Louis native graduated from Marquette High School, before attending the University of Missouri. A month after graduation she was crowned Miss Missouri.

Wednesday morning, Kuebler joined Mary in studio to share about her experiences. She explains Miss Missouri is a service and scholarship based organization. She spent her year traveling and serving our state in a multitude of ways. One of her main focuses is to advocate, support, and serve children with cancer.