Another day, another vendor: Who you can expect at this year's Festival of Nations

Another day, another vendor! Bread & Bake stops by the Show Me kitchen to share their excitement leading up to this weekend's Festival of Nations.

ST. LOUIS — The Festival of Nations is the largest multicultural festival in the nation that the International Institute of St. Louis hosts in Tower Grove Park which celebrates over 75 different cultures from all around the world. This year, the festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27. It is an event that showcases diverse cultures, creates awareness, and enriches the community by helping the IISTL support immigrants and refugees to prosper in their communities, cultures, and careers through a variety of services.

Festival of Nations presents a showcase of what it can be like if we embrace multiculturalism. Attendees enjoy an experience like no other in St. Louis during the festival, but it doesn’t have to last only one weekend—this is what St. Louis has the potential to be year-round.

There will be food and beverage vendors serving cuisines from cultures all around the globe, along with a market with vendors selling products from different cultures. We also will have areas devoted to different experiences throughout the park. This includes a wellness area where guests can join classes like yoga and a family center filled with kids activities.

Wednesday morning, owner of Bread and Bake, Dórothy Guillén, and Director of Communications of the International Institute of St. Louis, Krissy Brickey, joined Mary in studio. Gullen share about the excitement ahead of the festival and that her niece even gets involved in the business. Take a look!

Visit www.festofnations.com to purchase VIP tickets and to see the full list of performers and vendors.