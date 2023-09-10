A look inside the Crazy But True St. Louis History Book

Author Dan O'Neil sat down with our host to share some insight behind his latest children's book.

ST. LOUIS — Strange-but-true facts and figures have dominated the St. Louis landscape and marked its colorful history, from the time the first fur was traded in 1764, to the day a new soccer stadium opened in 2023. The facts in this new book will amaze and the stories will astound. From shark attacks to ballpark burials, from devastating fires to eye-popping discoveries, the logic goes out the window, minds get blown, and imaginations run wild!

Author Dan O'Neil joined our host, Mary Caltrider live in our studio to break it all down. It's all in his latest book called, "Crazy But True St. Louis History Book."