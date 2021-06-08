A new lavender farm opens in Edwardsville at a former pig farm

Sisters Kris and Kim both have a background in IT but recently decided it was time to slow down, stop, and smell the lavender.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — When the Stahlhut sisters inherited their father’s pig farm in 2016, they took it in a new direction and decided to grow lavender.

“It seems like every generation has put their own mark on this story. Our great-grandpa had hay, and then my grandpa did dairy cows, my dad did hogs – we put a stamp on the tradition and added lavender.”

The scent of lavender is known to be calming and soothing. There are also other ways it’s known to be helpful, such as keeping the mosquitos away.

The sisters invite the public to visit their farm most weekends through the summer and check out the U-Pick Lavender Patch for themselves.

This area is not the best climate for growing lavender, so learning the ropes hasn’t been easy for them. It’s been hard work, but something they enjoy doing.

Inside the barn is a gift shop featuring all sorts of lavender soaps, sprays, and more.



Wildflowers are on the perimeter of the farm – perfect for those family photos.

Tenderloin Farms is located at 6368 St. James Drive in Edwardsville, Illinois. It’s open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.