A Place to Call Home: Amira and Amir

Imagine being a twin, but not living with your other twin; that's the story of 7-year-olds, Amira and Amir.

ST. LOUIS — 7-year-olds Amira and Amir light up the room. These two adorable twins love life and want to find a forever family together. They currently live in two different homes. Amira is a go-getter and the big sister. Amir is the bubbly, friendly, little brother.

They need and deserve a family who will love them for their individuality but also recognize their bond as twins. These two also have little wishes Amira would like a scrapbooking kit and Amira would like a bike and helmet.

If you would like more information about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wishes, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

