A Place to Call Home: Roman

Meet seven-year-old Roman, he has a heart of gold and wants nothing more than a family of his own.

ST. LOUIS — Roman is a dynamic 7-year-old self-proclaimed comedian. He is an active kiddo who loves to ride his bike, will run straight for the slide at the playground, and will never turn down dessert for dinner.

Roman enjoys being outside and hopes to build a treehouse one day with a forever family. When he has down time inside, he likes to play video games and watch superhero cartoons. He will excitedly tell you that his favorite superhero is the HULK and imitate the Hulk Smash for you.

Roman is an outgoing, personable and extremely intelligent kid. He loves that he is caring and makes people laugh! His favorite holiday is Christmas. Roman described his ideal Christmas as a movie night watching Home Alone with his family, a bucket of popcorn to share, and cake. What he wishes for even more, is a forever family to share it all with.

Roman also has a little wish. He would like a new bike and helmet. If you would like more information about becoming part of Roman's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.