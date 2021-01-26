A Place to Call Home: Za'Leyah

ST. LOUIS — Za’Leyah, who also spells her name Zaleyah, is friendly and energetic. This little chatterbox loves being around people. She doesn't know a stranger.
Za'Leyah is a typical tween who loves to play games and watch YouTube. This talented artist enjoys spending time crafting and cooking, but is just as happy being outside on the trampoline with her friends and family. She's a math wiz and loves school.
"I'm helpful, happy, and proud when I earn rewards! To me, being adopted is happiness and being part of a family.”
This budding artist also has a little wish. She would like a graphic drawing tablet. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3 or visit ksdk.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.