A Place to Call Home: Ariana

There once was a princess named Ariana who had one wish... a forever family.

ST. LOUIS — Once upon a time, there was a 9-year-old princess named Ariana who dreamed of a forever home. Ariana has a simple beauty that sneaks up on you with beautiful dark eyes and a smile that lights up the room and everyone around her. She is well known for being sweet and affectionate to friends and family. Her preferred princess companions would be a red cardinal bird or a dog as those are her favorite animals.

Like your typical modern-day princess, she loves unicorns, bright colors, and dancing. She will be ready to take the ballroom floor and demonstrate her dance moves. During rainy days when she can’t play outside, Ariana likes to watch TV and color imaginary stories about lands far away. Don’t be tricked by her docile princess demeanor, as Ariana also loves the outdoors ... playing in the mud, riding her bike and jumping as high as she can on the trampoline.

Ariana loves school and enjoys learning. Once she retires from being a young princess she would love to explore her love for animals more by being a Veterinarian. Ariana hopes to find the perfect family to help her reach her goals and shower her in love and affection.

This sweet princess also has a little wish. She would like a sketch set to create her perfect kingdom. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Ariana's life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A Place to Call Home: Ella & Lukas In today's A Place to Call Home, Anthony Slaughter finds out the best place to take Ella for lunch and what brings Lukas a lot of joy. ST. LOUIS - Ten-year-old Lukas and nine-year-old Ella are sweet, loving siblings. Unfortunately, they are not currently living together but want that more than anything!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.