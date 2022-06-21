A Place to Call Home: Ashley

17-year-old Ashley is an active, nurturing, and inquisitive teenager. She enjoys spending time outdoors and loves camping and swimming. If you have animals around, you can guarantee you'll find Ashley nearby! This sweet teen also loves listening to her favorite music. She is a wonderful companion to other children and delights in caring for and playing with little ones. Her favorite colors are pink and blue like the swirls of cotton candy. If she could only have two foods the rest of her life they would include meatloaf and cheddar Chex mix.
Ashley is looking for a forever family that will always be there for her to support her dreams. She will flourish in a structured home environment with supportive, fun-loving parents who will be strong advocates. She would also love to be a big sister.
This bright, positive teen also has a little wish. She would like new art supplies. If you would like to learn more about granting her little wish or becoming part of her life, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
