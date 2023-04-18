A Place to Call Home: Chance

ST. LOUIS — Fifteen-year-old Chance is a sweet, charming young man. He is a joy to be around, and is the perfect mix between having honest, clear communication, and being a typical teenager. He has a smile that lights up the room and brings joy out of people he is around. Chance is open to trying new things. He enjoys gaming with others, and would love to play video games with his future family. Chance is also a fan of anime, and has watched every episode of his favorite shows. He also likes Pokémon and collects the cards, but he's an entrepreneur and hopes to resell them one day. Chance is athletic and enjoys most sports. He currently plays football locally, and loves going to sports events. If Chance has a goal in mind, he is very motivated to achieve it. Chance is interested in getting his driver’s permit, and hopes to be working this summer. He would love a family that can guide him into adulthood, while also showing him that he can still be a kid. Chance also has a little wish. He would like an XBOX gift card to play with his friends. If you would like to be part of his life or grant his little wish, call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.