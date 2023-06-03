A Place to Call Home: Denzel

In Today's A Place to Call Home, 12-year-old Denzel and Anthony Slaughter spend the day playing with some four legged friends.

ST. LOUIS — 12-year-old Denzel has a bright smile and personality. He is very good at advocating for himself and for his future forever family. Denzel is a straight “A” student. He also enjoys playing football and basketball. Denzel also is a huge fan of Pokémon and enjoys collecting Pokémon cards.

When Denzel is interested in something, he enjoys talking about it and sharing his new found knowledge with others. He wants to be a scientist when he grows up. Denzel enjoys anything that is related to science, especially exploring the world above us. Denzel wants to be adopted so that he can feel like he is a part of a loving family. Could you be a forever home for this future scientist?

Denzel also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at Six Flags. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A special thank you to the folks at the Humane Society for providing Denzel with a great puppy experience! If you would like to learn more about any of the animals you saw, please give them a call at (314) 647-8800.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.