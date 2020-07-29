Today we check back in with Devonte who is still looking for his forever home.

ST. LOUIS — You met Devonte in December during his fun filled trip to the Science Center. Unfortunately, this sweet 12-year-old is still looking for a forever family. Five on Your Side photojournalist Joe Eickmeier takes you on an adventure to Maker's Space in today's A Place to Call Home.

Twelve-year-old Davonte is creative and can build just about anything. He let loose at the St. Louis Science Center inside Maker's Space. He created a pretty cool 3D mask. This charming pre-teen also loves animals. He hopes his new forever family has a cat, dog or both.

He has spent three Christmases without a family. Devonte is looking forward to belonging and growing with a family. He also has a little wish. He would like a gaming system.

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. Thank you to the Science Center for letting Davonte use his creativity. For hours and special events, please visit slsc.org.

