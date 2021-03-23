A Place to Call Home: Ella & Lukas

In today's A Place to Call Home, Anthony Slaughter finds out the best place to take Ella for lunch and what brings Lukas a lot of joy.

ST. LOUIS — Ten-year-old Lukas and nine-year-old Ella are sweet, loving siblings. Unfortunately, they are not currently living together but want that more than anything!

Lukas is typically a happy boy with a big smile who enjoys having people visit him. And this guy is quite the dancer! Lukas enjoys walks outside, playing with dogs, and watching music learning videos. He also enjoys running errands and going to stores. Lukas was previously non-verbal, but, with consistent care, speech therapy and guidance from adults and teachers in his life, he has come a long way in using his words to express his needs and wants as well as things he wants to repeat or short phrases that he reads. Lukas is in the 4th grade. If he had to pick a favorite activity, it would be reading and then of course, telling you all about what he read!

Ella is the younger sister and likes playing with her dolls and doll house. She also loves art and sticker books. Ella's favorite restaurant is McDonald's and she could probably eat there every day! Ella is mostly non-verbal but is working on her words and embracing new sounds every day. She is currently a third grader.

Lukas and Ella are not currently living together but have monthly visits. They would benefit from a consistent, loving two parent family.

These two sweethearts also have little wishes. Ella would like an art set and Lukas would like a bike and helmet. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their wishes, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

