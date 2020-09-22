A Place to Call Home: Jumyrain

In today's A Place to Call Home, Anthony Slaughter introduces you to Jumyrain!

Fifteen can be a tough age for a young man, but living without a support system makes it even tougher. However, 15-year-old Jumyrian lives life with a smile on his face and kindness in his heart.

This teen is fascinated by antique cars. Jumyrian is a well-rounded, bright kid. He also loves anything with shrimp. He's resilient and determined to succeed in life.

Jumyrian is also a gamer and would like a gaming system for his little wish. If you would like to learn more about Jumyrian or grant his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

