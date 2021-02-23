A Place to Call Home: Gary

On today's A Place to Call Home, Five on Your Side's Anthony Slaughter heads to the ranch with Gary!

ST. LOUIS — Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family. This teen loves all animals, but horses are his favorite.

Gary enjoys horseback riding and spending time outside. He also enjoys shopping at his favorite store and coming up with crazy hair styles. He has a good sense of humor and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Gary is in 8th grade and math and reading are his favorite subjects.

Gary would like a forever family with pets, two parents, and one or two siblings.

Gary also has a little wish. He would like a gaming system. If you would like more information about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

