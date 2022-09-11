A Place to Call Home: Gary

Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family.

ST. LOUIS — Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family.

This teen loves all animals, but horses are his favorite. Gary enjoys horseback riding and spending time outside.

He also enjoys shopping at his favorite store and coming up with crazy hair styles.

He has a good sense of humor and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

Gary is in 8th grade and math and reading are his favorite subjects.

Gary would like a forever family with pets, two parents, and one or two siblings. Gary also has a little wish. He would like a room makeover.