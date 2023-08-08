A Place to Call Home: Jamour

ST. LOUIS — Jamour is a fun and energetic 13 year old. He loves school and playing basketball. His favorite team is Golden State and he says Steph Curry’s 3’s “hit smooth like butta”…which he sings like the BTS song. He played intramural football and wrestling in the past and really excelled at both. Jamour gets along well with his peers and is good with dogs.



Jamour loves summertime and his favorite activity is swimming. His favorite TV show is America’s Funniest Home Videos. Jamour is big fan of music and likes everything from rap to hard rock.



Jamour is social and a very funny guy. This sweet teen has been living in foster care for more than three years.



He also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at Main Event. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.