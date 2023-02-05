A Place to Call Home: Justin, Davion and Malina

ST. LOUIS — This terrific trio is energetic, imaginative and fun-loving. Meet eleven-year-old Justin, ten-year-old Davion and nine-year-old Malina. Their bond is strong and they are very protective of one another. They enjoy hanging out with each other and would love to have a family who will love, support, nurture and tend to their every need.



Justin is the oldest and the protector and “commander in chief” in the family. He is expressive and advocates for himself and is eager to learn. Justin is very cooperative, courteous and respectful. He enjoys building with Legos and he loves to eat…everything!



Davion is very helpful, appreciative and affectionate. He likes to work around the house and he’s eager to learn. Davion is very good at building with Legos. He has a very curious mind and is great with organizing and categorizing. Davion is also a creative artist using his imagination to draw.



Malina is a sweet but shy young lady. She loves to play with her dolls, providing

love and nurture and caring for them as one of her own. She enjoys spending time with others and hide n’ seek is her favorite game. Malina is affectionate and desperately wants to be loved by others.



This trio also has a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Urban Air. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.



A special thank you to Rockin Jump for the day of fun. To learn more about their open jumps and birthday parties, check them out HERE.