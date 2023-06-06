A Place to Call Home: Kendell

ST. LOUIS — 17 year-old Kendell is truly one of a kind. He is smart, articulate and kind. He works hard at his studies, is a deep thinker, and flourishes in conversations about things he loves, like antique cars, food, and sports! Kendell is calm, cool, and collected. He has handled hard situations with maturity. If you ask Kendell what he likes, the answer is quite literally everything. Kendell enjoys basketball, jujitsu, cars, zombie movies, reading books, going for walks, video games, poker, and fashion… just to name a few!

Kendell has never been camping, but would like to give it a try, as he enjoys being outdoors and finds going for long walks peaceful. He could be described as a restaurant connoisseur. A few of his favorites include Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Kobe’s Steakhouse, and Imo’s Pizza.



Kendell is looking for his forever family. He would love to be part of a family that is active and enjoys doing things together. He isn’t picky when it comes to having siblings or not, but he would love to have his own room and someone to teach him how to drive a car. He is currently working on studying for his learner’s permit!



Kendell also has a little wish to fit his fashion flair. He would like to have some new clothes and shoes for school. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please reach out to the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.



A big thank you to Holman Motorcars for making Kendell’s dreams come true. He had the best time learning more about luxury cars.