A Place to Call Home: Khalia

Tumbling is the name of her game! Khalia shows Anthony a thing or two in today’s A Place to Call Home.

ST. LOUIS — You can’t help but smile when you meet 11-year-old Khalia. She shines brightly wherever she goes. This sweet young lady is a tumbling, flipping pro! Khalia said one day she just tried a move and never looked back. She spent plenty of time on the trampolines at Kids’ World Gymnastics testing out new skills.

Khalia deserves and desires a forever family. She doesn’t have many parameters. She would like a dog who can give her emotional support when she needs it. Khalia would also love a family who likes to entertain so she could have her friends hang out at her house.

Khalia also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Rocking Jump. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.