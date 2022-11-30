A Place to Call Home: Landon

ST. LOUIS — Landon is a reserved 11 year old who is quietly hilarious, which will make you crack just the slyest smile when you talk with him. Landon does not give himself enough credit, reporting he’s “ehh, alright,” but do not let his nonchalant attitude fool you! Landon is an amazing kid and while you have to push a little to get his personality out, you’re going to fall in love when you do. Landon has so many interests that he would fit in most family systems. Landon loves video games, Pokémon, anime, origami and YouTube videos. He enjoys challenging new people to create origami cranes, birds, frogs, fish, boats, and boxes that you have to blow up. He knows just how difficult origami can be so he will always let someone attempt, and fail, before swooping in as the origami guru. While a self-proclaimed homebody, Landon does enjoy being outdoors, going hiking, biking, and hanging out with friends. Landon gets along with children older and younger, and loves family get-togethers.
Landon is an A student and enjoys science and math most. He is fascinated by science experiments, and loves to build things. Landon is adventurous with food, and enjoys trying new cuisines, as long as vegetables aren’t involved! He loves pizza, and has started ranking his favorite pizza places.
Landon also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at Dave and Buster's. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A big shout out to California Pizza Kitchen at West County Mall! Landon had a blast making his new creation!
And you can make the holidays brighter for kids in foster care just like Landon. Join us for Holiday Little Wishes. Now through December 21, you can pick out a great gift for a child impacted by foster care. These are special gifts the children picked out themselves. More than 4200 gifts are waiting to make it under the tree this year. Thank you for making kids in foster care feel special this time of year!
