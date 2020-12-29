A Place to Call Home: Marion

Hope, it's what the season is all about. In today's A Place to Call Home, you'll meet a 16-year-old who still has hope for becoming part of a forever family!

ST. LOUIS — Sixteen-year-old Marion takes a minute to warm up, but when he does, he is friendly and kind. Marion loves to play basketball. He is also looking forward to learning to drive.

Marion wants to be a barber or a cook after high school. His favorite Marvel comic character is Spiderman. Marion likes to hang out with friends and is super helpful at home. He knows he is an older youth, but he believes he can be part of a family that will give him an opportunity to have his first job, explore cooking in the family kitchen, and navigating barbering opportunities.

Marion longs to be part of a family! He also has a little wish. He would like a gaming system. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

