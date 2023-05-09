A Place to Call Home: Monaye and Shemiah

In today's A Place to Call Home, you will meet two sisters with an unbreakable bond who want a home, together, forever.

ST. LOUIS — These sisters are two peas in a pod. Little sister, 11-year-old Shemiah, looks up to big sister, Monaye, in every way! And Monaye is happy to show her little sister

the ropes. Monaye is an ambitious and funny 15 year-old with an infectious, bright smile. She is the outgoing sister, always ready to talk and joke around.

Monaye wishes to be an actress when she grows up. Although she isn’t involved in theater now, Monaye lives for listening to musical soundtracks. You will find Monaye at the computer, watching videos online of musicals and singing right along. Some of her favorites include Hamilton, Six, and The Little Mermaid. You should hear her sing “Heart of Stone” from Six The Musical soundtrack! Monaye is very into fashion, hair and makeup, and jewelry.

Shemiah is a super sweet 11 year-old with a big personality. At first glance, she may appear quiet and timid, but once she gets to know you, she opens up quickly! Shemiah is a true people person, She loves to hang out with loved ones by swimming, watching movies, or sitting on the couch together reading! She especially loves the The Babysitters Club series. Shemiah has dreams of becoming a hairstylist or model.

These darling sisters also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Skyzone. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.