A Place to Call Home: Remington

Anthony Slaughter and His new buddy, Remington, test out We Rock The Spectrum indoor playground in today's A Place to Call Home.

ST. LOUIS — Ten-year-old Remington is an active and fun loving kiddo who loves sensory play like playing with bubbles and balls. Anywhere with a ball pit and a trampoline are his favorite places to be. Remington is very outdoorsy and loves to go to the park and play in the grass.

This sweet ten-year-old also loves music, and if you’re lucky, he’ll sing a song for you. He will play with others, but he prefers his own space.

Remington has a sweet and gentle personality and does well meeting new people and being in new environments.

Remington enjoys physical activities and sports and has just been introduced to bowling which has become his new favorite activity. So it’s no surprise that his little wish is to go bowling! If you would like more information about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.