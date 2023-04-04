A Place to Call Home: Ronald

ST. LOUIS — Ronald is an active, friendly 12-year-old. He can be a little shy when you first meet him, but he is very inquisitive, and playful. Ronald enjoys playing outside on the playground and riding his bike and scooter. You can also find Ronald playing cards or learning more about marine life and reptiles. He's also starting to be a little more adventurous in his cuisine, but his "go to" restaurant is still Taco Bell. Ronald also has a little wish. He would love a soccer ball and goal. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Ronald's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.