A Place to Call Home: Sean

You met joy-filled Sean last November during a fun visit to the zoo, and he is still waiting for his forever family.

ST. LOUIS — It’s not necessarily the sun shining through the windows that will brighten your mornings when seven-year-old Sean is in the house. It’s likely his smile, as he spends most of the day beaming! If you couple Sean’s silly sense of humor with his great grins, you’ve got an amazing young man who makes the dullest days brighter.

Sean loves keeping people laughing by telling jokes with the help of his computer. Knock-knock jokes are his specialty! He is active, loves to explore, and delights in the company of animals.

Throughout his young life, Sean has continually defied expectations. The special attention and care that he requires will remain a part of his life as he grows up. An adoptive family who is active, inclusive, and able to give Sean the time and attention he deserves would be the best fit for him. Since he enjoys playing and is often stimulated by the energy of other kids, older or younger siblings would be great for him too.

