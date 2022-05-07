A Place to Call Home: Shyanne

Her smile and personality lights up a room.

Shyanne is a nurturing and spirited fourteen-year-old girl. She is described as energetic, imaginative, and sociable. She loves to have her hair done, especially if it is put up in a fancy hair style. Shyanne is a social butterfly and loves to talk with everyone she sees. She prefers to play indoors with her stuffed animals, dolls, and toys. Shyanne is a SpongeBob expert! Her favorite character is Patrick. Shyanne will be in 8th grade. She likes school and has an Individual Education Plan to assist her with her academics.

This sweet young lady also has a little wish. She would like a new like-life doll, clothes to dress her up and all the accessories to enjoy her new toy. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

