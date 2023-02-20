A Place to Call Home: Shyanne

ST. LOUIS — 14-year-old Shyanne is a nurturing and spirited young lady. She is energetic, imaginative, and sociable. She loves to have her hair done, especially if it is a fancy updo. Shyanne is a social butterfly and loves to talk with everyone she sees. She prefers to play indoors with her stuffed animals, dolls, and toys. Shyanne is a SpongeBob expert! Her favorite character is Patrick. She is also the cheer manager at her school.
Shyanne also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Build-A-Bear. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
A big thank you to Build-A-Bear at West County Center for giving Shyanne the V.I.B (bear) treatment!
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.