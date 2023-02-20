A Place to Call Home: Shyanne

ST. LOUIS — 14-year-old Shyanne is a nurturing and spirited young lady. She is energetic, imaginative, and sociable. She loves to have her hair done, especially if it is a fancy updo. Shyanne is a social butterfly and loves to talk with everyone she sees. She prefers to play indoors with her stuffed animals, dolls, and toys. Shyanne is a SpongeBob expert! Her favorite character is Patrick. She is also the cheer manager at her school.



Shyanne also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Build-A-Bear. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.



A big thank you to Build-A-Bear at West County Center for giving Shyanne the V.I.B (bear) treatment!