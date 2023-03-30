A proposal with Adam Wainwright and a baseball themed wedding

Find out how these two Cardinals’ fans found love at first base

On May 28th, 2022, Justin Nettles sure did hit one home run.

“We get toward the back of the line, and I see the lady working with Wainright and he looks up, and I am like ok this is going to go down,” says Justin Nettles.

The dedicated Cardinals fan pulled off the ultimate proposal incorporating Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright when asking his now wife, Darian Nettles, to marry him.

“I was completely surprised I had no idea what was going on, I thought about it a couple times, but once we were there it was completely out of mind,” says Darian Nettles.

It was not long until the baseball loving couple tied the knot with ‘Nettles field.’ The celebrations include several nods to the sport. Because for Darian and Justin Nettles, their love first started with baseball. Still, the couple's passion for the game comes before they even met, Darian’s father coached baseball for decades.

Justin first became a fan when he was just 9 years old. Now, the West County high school teacher is a coach himself, too. So while it might seem baseball brought these two together.

“Well, I found somebody that I do not have to spend time away from, now I have a partner to go to the games with me,” says Justin.