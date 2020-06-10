Soccer legend and New York Times Bestselling Author Abby Wambach hosts virtual book launch

She is sharing her perspective in her new book, Wolfpack (Young Readers Edition).

ST. LOUIS — Soccer legend, speaker and activist Abby Wambach is also a New York Times Bestselling Author. She’s hosting a live virtual book launch in collaboration with two local St. Louis companies – xplor and The Novel Neighbor.

Wambach is sharing her perspective in her new book, Wolfpack (Young Readers Edition). It’s an adaptation of her bestselling book, Wolfpack, to inspire the younger reader.

“I think that in order to fix some of the world's quote-on-quote issues right now, I think that we do have to hammer into our children, the next generation of leaders, leadership philosophy that is based in honor and based in goodness. And I think that that is exactly what the young readers edition of Wolfpack can help your kids start to cultivate.”

Wambach dedicates this new book to her youngest daughter, Amma.

The virtual book launch with xplor and The Novel Neighbor is tomorrow, October 7 at 6 p.m. Register at thenovelneighbor.com. That is also where you can purchase the book.