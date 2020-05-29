AccuCare’s patients are their number one priority!

AccuCare works hard to make sure that your loved one is safe and taken care of.

ST. LOUIS — Our aging loved ones often need extra care outside of what family members alone can provide. AccuCare Home Healthcare of St. Louis was made by a nurse for that very reason! Courtney caught up with RN, BSN, Founder and President of AccuCare Jacque Phillips to find out what her trained staff can provide both medically and in terms of simple daily tasks.

Jacque starts by saying that AccuCare makes the patient their number one priority and allow them to have dignity and self-esteem while still living independently in their homes. The goal is to keep patients safe, and they have both medical and non-medical companions that can go in to help with whatever daily tasks need to be done.

AccuCare does thorough background checks on all of their staff, and 70% of the staff has been with the company for more than 4 years. The background check is to ensure that each caregiver is truly cut out for this caring role.

Reverse your risk of prediabetes with virtual resources Health, nutrition and exercise don't have to be put on hold just because most of us are stuck at home. ST. LOUIS - Did you know there are virtual options available when it comes to reducing the risk of prediabetes?

Jacque also make sure to note that AccuCare only helps with what the patients really need. They don’t try to take away anyone’s independence, they just want to help people stay in their homes safely for as long as possible. Families can hire AccuCare directly, but if their loved one does have some medical issues they can work with your doctors to make sure the patient is taken care of.

In the midst of COVID-19, AccuCare staff has an extensive sign in system they use when they get to a client’s home that asks them about their current state of health. Now they are even able to take their temperatures with an infrared thermometer. Basic hand washing and masks are used as well.

For more information, call 314-692-0020 or visit accucare.com.