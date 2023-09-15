Actress, comedian, 'Nailed It' host, Nicole Byer, coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Nicole Byer is an actress, comedian, podcaster and writer. She hosts the baking show 'Nailed It' currently streaming on Netflix, for which she was nominated for a Emmy. She also published a book: #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl's Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini. She also hosts many a podcasts: Why Won't You Date Me, Newcomers, Best Friends, and 90 Day Bae.