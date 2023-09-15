Actress, comedian, 'Nailed It' host, Nicole Byer, coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Nicole Byer is an actress, comedian, podcaster and writer. She hosts the baking show 'Nailed It' currently streaming on Netflix, for which she was nominated for a Emmy. She also published a book: #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl's Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini. She also hosts many a podcasts: Why Won't You Date Me, Newcomers, Best Friends, and 90 Day Bae.
You've also seen her on MTV's Girl Code, 30 Rock, Brooklyn 99, The Good Place, and Tuca and Bertie. Now, you can see her LIVE IN THE LOU! The star is headed to River City Casino on Friday, September 15th. Learn how to purchase tickets by visiting here.
