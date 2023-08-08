Add a pop of color to your back to school looks with Sunny + Luna

As teens and teachers are headed back to class, do so, with a pop of...COLOR! Sunny + Luna has been providing the community with fun, colorful and whimsical jewelry for 5 years! Throughout the years, the business has evolved to include more than handcrafted gems. Tuesday morning, owner Courtney Colaneri, joined Mary in studio to share a look into their products. Take a look!
Shop Sunny + Luna at Painted Tree in Ballwin, Paws and Boots in Eureka, Bella Chic in Creve Coeur, and Lusso in Clayton, or online at www.shopsunnyandluna.com.