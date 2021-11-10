Help & Hope: Addiction has no age limit

EOLIA, Mo. — No matter what age you are, life has a way of providing plenty of challenges and stressors that must be managed.
Some people make the unfortunate choice to try to manage those things by turning to drugs or alcohol.
Aviary Recovery Center says addiction has no age limit. Senior citizens are just as susceptible to developing a substance use disorder. Older adults sometimes face difficult challenges, and some tend to turn to drugs or alcohol.
Problems that lead to disorders seniors may face include:
- Retirement or job loss resulting in boredom or a sense of lost purpose
- Financial challenges
- Declines in physical and/or mental health
- Memory loss
- Ongoing illness of a loved one
- Death of friends and family members (or beloved pets)
- Unresolved family conflicts
- Separation or divorce
- Downsizing or moving into a retirement community or assisted living
- Sleep issues
- Loneliness
According to Aviary Recovery Center, any and all of the above can lead a person toward drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism.
The solution for senior citizens is the same for any other age: detox and rehab in a fully accredited residential treatment center.
Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.