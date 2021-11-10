Help & Hope: Addiction has no age limit

Senior citizens face difficult challenges that can lead to some turning to drugs or alcohol

EOLIA, Mo. — No matter what age you are, life has a way of providing plenty of challenges and stressors that must be managed.

Some people make the unfortunate choice to try to manage those things by turning to drugs or alcohol.

Aviary Recovery Center says addiction has no age limit. Senior citizens are just as susceptible to developing a substance use disorder. Older adults sometimes face difficult challenges, and some tend to turn to drugs or alcohol.

Problems that lead to disorders seniors may face include:

Retirement or job loss resulting in boredom or a sense of lost purpose

Financial challenges

Declines in physical and/or mental health

Memory loss

Ongoing illness of a loved one

Death of friends and family members (or beloved pets)

Unresolved family conflicts

Separation or divorce

Downsizing or moving into a retirement community or assisted living

Sleep issues

Loneliness

According to Aviary Recovery Center, any and all of the above can lead a person toward drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism.

The solution for senior citizens is the same for any other age: detox and rehab in a fully accredited residential treatment center.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.