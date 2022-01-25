Adopt a stingray at St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

Make Valentine’s Day extra special for your loved one this year

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t begin finding that perfect gift now for your partner.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by the St. Louis Aquarium to check out what he believes may be the best gift of them all.

For Valentine’s Day, we typically think of gifting our partners with flowers and chocolates, but if you’re wanting to change things up this year, this may be it! You can surprise your loved one by adopting a stingray at the St. Louis Aquarium.

Adoption kits include a personalized Valentine-themed certificate, cownose ray plush toy (with donation of $100 or more), an activity sheet, magnetic picture frame, and photo and information about the ray you’re adopting.