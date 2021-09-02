A Place to Call Home: Christian

In today's A Place to Call Home, Five on Your Side's Anthony Slaughter does a little dancing with Christian!

ST. LOUIS — Resilient, lovable and humble. Three perfect words to describe 17-year-old Christian.

Even though he lives with Cerebral Palsy, Christian is independent, determined and happy. He has moved mountains by only using his leg braces when he is walking and running. Christian loves to give hugs and enjoys using his video game talents playing Fortnite. His precious smile can brighten any room. His favorite food is pepperoni and sausage pizza which he requests often.

Christian would thrive in a two-parent household with other children that are older and younger. He would also love to be in a home with pets, especially a dog!

Christian also has a little wish. He would love a gaming system. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A Place to Call Home: Za'Leyah Meet one bright, talented, energetic tween in today's A Place to Call Home. ST. LOUIS - Za'Leyah, who also spells her name Zaleyah, is friendly and energetic. This little chatterbox loves being around people. She doesn't know a stranger. Za'Leyah is a typical tween who loves to play games and watch YouTube.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.