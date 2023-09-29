After struggling to find work because of her special needs, Jessica's business, Yadi's Yummies, celebrates 5 years

With an expanding storefront and an ever-growing team, Yadi's Yummies continues to change the lives of people and pups!

ST. LOUIS — It is a one-stop shop for your pup! Welcome to Yadi’s Yummies!

“I like working with all of my workers and friends,” says Jessica Eisenbeis.

You might know Yadi’s Yummies for their pet treats and products for every occasion! But the St. Peters shop first opened after Jessica Eisenbeis set out on a new dream.

“Jessica graduated from high school and was struggling finding a place to work, a place to fit in where the people would be willing to work with special needs,” says Cindy Eisenbeis.

After graduating from Francis Howell Central, Jessica was struggling to find a place to work until her teacher, Kathy, stepped in.

"We decided to figure out what her passion was because we work better in our passions, so she wanted to make homemade treats for dogs who were abused or abandoned,” says Kathy Williamson.

Then, came the creation of Yadi’s Yummies. Now, the local business is celebrating their 5 year anniversary!

“Probably one of the best things was Jess was able to have her friends come here to work with her, so now we have 10 kids who also have special needs,” says Cindy.

Yadi’s Yummies has not only expanded their storefront, but now, their staff, too. Made up of Jessica's friends and classmates, this team learns all sides of the business! They learn a wide range of skills from working the register, baking and packing treats, even incorporating some math along the way!

However, it is more than just what they learn, it is the joy of finding a passion and a purpose.

Now, the community can show their support in a big way! The business is hosting their annual Barktober fest. The event has live music, food, a beer garden for people and pets, a parade, raffle and more!

The event supports Jessica and her team, but also, the dogs in need, too. A portion of all proceeds at Yadi’s Yummies helps pay for expensive medical treatments of dogs in shelters.

