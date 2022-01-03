AgeSmart encourages everyone to get vaccines, booster shots

Community resource centers like AgeSmart are pushing for more people to get vaccinated

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in some way, whether it’s family, supply chain, healthcare access, education, etc.

Community resource centers like AgeSmart are pushing for more people to get their vaccinations and booster shots.

AgeSmart Community Resources is urging everyone to get vaccinated, and if you have any questions about it, you can call them directly at (618) 222-2561. Learn more about AgeSmart at agesmart.org.

