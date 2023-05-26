Ainad Shriner's Parade & Feztival of Food

Weekend events take over downtown Belleville on June 2nd and 3rd.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Join the Ainad Shriners for the upcoming Shriners Parade.

Ainad Shriners will hold its annual parade in downtown Belleville on Friday, June 2nd. It is a family friendly event that kicks off at 7:30 pm. The parade includes Shriners' motorized vehicles and marching units from across Southern Illinois and St. Louis. The parade has been a tradition for Belleville since the 1950's.

Ainad's Feztival of Food is a new event in 2023 and will be held the day following the parade on downtown Belleville's Square. It also is a family friendly event which offers live music, a variety of food vendors, a cornhole tournament and a kids zone. The event begins at 11:00 am with the Ainad Color Guard and the playing of the national anthem. Three live bands will play throughout the day.

For more information, visit ainadshriners.org.

