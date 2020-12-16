Airbnb launches nonprofit to provide temporary stays in times of crisis

The organization is partnering with the community to offer housing for emergencies.

ST. LOUIS — Airbnb recently announced the launch of Airbnb.org. It’s an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping provide temporary stays in times of crisis.

The organization is partnering with the community to offer housing for emergencies. This includes natural disasters and COVID-19. Its mission is to unlock the power of sharing space, resources and support in times of need.

Whether it’s healthcare workers on the frontlines or people impacted by natural disasters, Airbnb.org works directly with local governments to understand the needs on the ground. Then, they reach out to their host community to see if they are able and willing to offer their homes for free or at a discount.

For more information and to open your home to those in need or donate, visit Airbnb.org.

