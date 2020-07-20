Albany Irvin knows all the best Christmas in July jewelry deals

Albany Irvin is here to give us tips on where to find the best jewelry deals this July.

ST. LOUIS — July is one of the best times to find great deals on jewelry! A lot of retailers are having their annual Christmas in July sales. How do you know where to find the best bargains? That’s where International TV personality Albany Irvin comes in.

Albany starts by telling us that because retailers have been closed, they have deals that they have been waiting to share. She starts with Jared.com, your neighborhood retail jeweler. They are also the diamond experts. Their Love’s Radiance collection is 50-60% off and they are offering 30% off clearance items.

Next, Albany looks at Kay Jewelers. They have been America’s number one jewelry store for over 100 years. They have their Center of Me collection that reminds you to be centered and focus on those you love.

Finally, Zales.com partnered with Warner Brothers for the new Wonder Woman release. You can wear and share your boldness with everyone.

You can find more information on Albany’s Instagram, @AlbanyIrvin.

